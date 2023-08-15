The Register reports that more than 20 Japanese government entities were claimed to have been attacked by the Anonymous Italia Collective, which purports to be an affiliate of the Anonymous hacktivist operation, following an International Atomic Energy Agency decision to permit the release of wastewater from the Fukushima Daini Nuclear Power Plant.

Outages at Japans Ministry of the Environment, Atomic Energy Commission, Nuclear Regulation Authority, Atomic Power Company, the Atomic Energy Society, Science and Technology Agency, Foreign Press Center, and other websites have been reported by attackers even though all 21 allegedly compromised websites have been accessed by The Register.

In its attacks, Anonymous Italia accused Japan and the Tokyo Electric Power Company of failing to seek local community involvement and international public debate on the safety of releasing the powerplant's wastewater, which it notes to be dangerous even with dilution.

Japan was also accused of conducting a propaganda campaign emphasizing the safety of the wastewater release, as well as bribing the International Atomic Energy Agency, an allegation that has been rejected by Japan and the IAEA.