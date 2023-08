Four critical security vulnerabilities impacting all Juniper Networks Junos OS versions on SRX and EX Series, which could be chained to facilitate remote code execution , have been addressed in an "out-of-cycle" update, The Hacker News reports. Included in the fixed flaws, which have been identified within the operating system's J-Web component, are PHP external variable modification bugs, tracked as CVE-2023-36844 and CVE-2023-36845, which could be leveraged to enable the takeover of particular environment variables by unauthenticated network-based attackers, as well as missing authentication for critical function flaws, tracked as CVE-2023-36846 and CVE-2023-36847, which could be exploited to allow limited file system integrity impact. Successful exploitation requires alteration of certain PHP environment variables or arbitrary file uploads through J-Web, according to Juniper Networks, which urged the immediate application of the update. Organizations leveraging vulnerable OS instances have also been advised to restrict access or disable J-Web as workarounds to mitigate possible RCE attacks.