Officials at the City of Pittsburg, Kansas, have confirmed that its government phone, email, and online payment systems have been impacted by a cyberattack identified over the weekend, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future. Other utilities and 911 services have not been affected by the IT outage stemming from the incident, with Pittsburg City Manager Daron Hall noting that efforts to ensure the protection of the city's data and network systems were immediately conducted by its incident response team. "Our comprehensive assessment is ongoing and may take several weeks. In the meantime, we are committed to delivering the highest level of services to our community," Hall said. Such an attack comes amid a spate of ransomware attacks against various U.S. municipalities during the past week. Significant challenges have been reported by Hinds County, Mississippi, in recovering systems impacted by a ransomware attack last week while another cyberattack at St. Louis County, Missouri, has affected the county's Regional Justice Information System.