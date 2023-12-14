Key priorities of state CIOs for 2024 examined

Cybersecurity and risk management and digital government and digital services tied as leading priorities of state chief information officers in 2024, with the former sitting atop state CIOs' priorities for the 12th year straight, StateScoop reports. Meanwhile, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation was named as the third-highest priority, followed by legacy modernization, a survey from the National Association of State Chief Information Officers revealed. State CIOs have also noted focusing on the cyber workforce, data management and data analytics, broadband and wireless connectivity, identity and access management, and cloud services, as well as their role as a broker in the coming year. "With the increased demand in digital government services, there is little surprise that it ties for number one on this year's list. Cybersecurity and digital government are two critical issues for state CIOs and will be for some time," said NASCIO Executive Director Doug Robinson.