Cybersecurity leader Chris DeRusha steps down as federal CISO

Chris DeRusha is stepping down as federal chief information security officer after more than three years in the role, during which he significantly contributed to the Biden administration's cybersecurity initiatives, FedScoop reports.

Appointed in January 2021, DeRusha played a key role in developing the White House’s AI executive order and the administration's 2021 cybersecurity executive order. As federal CISO, he oversaw a 25-member council of his peers, managed the implementation of multifactor authentication across federal agencies, and supported national cybersecurity coordination as deputy national cyber director. His departure marks the end of a tenure marked by efforts to protect federal networks and strengthen the nation's digital defenses.

“From the beginning of the Biden-Harris Administration, and even before, Chris DeRusha has been a steady, guiding leader,” National Cyber Director Harry Coker Jr. said. “As Deputy National Cyber Director with ONCD -- while continuing his excellent work as Federal CISO -- he has been a trusted and valued partner.”