ABC News reports that the British royal family's website has been disrupted for more than an hour on Sunday following a distributed denial-of-service attack by pro-Russia hacktivist operation Killnet. Killnet claimed that it launched the DDoS intrusion as part of its "attack on paedophiles," in reference to allegations of sexual abuse with a minor involving Prince Andrew, Duke of York. However, the attack also came days after King Charles III expressed support for Ukraine amid its ongoing war with Russia. Killnet has been previously noted by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Health Sector Cybersecurity Coordination Center to be targeting countries allied with Ukraine, especially NATO members. "Although Killnet's ties to official Russian government organizations such as the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) or the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) are unconfirmed, the group should be considered a threat to government and critical infrastructure organizations including healthcare," said the HC3.