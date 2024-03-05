Kyndryl, Veeam partner for cyber resilience services

Kyndryl and Veeam Software have announced a strategic alliance that will make Kyndryl a Veeam Accredited Service Partner and combine its managed security services expertise with Veeam’s data replication and security software, Cloud Tech reports.

The companies said their partnership will deliver to customers a comprehensive range of cyber resiliency, incident recovery, and infrastructure management services using innovate technology.

The cyber resilience offering will include strategies for recovering from adverse incidents including cyberattacks such as ransomware as well as human error and hardware issues. Customers will also benefit from a holistic, single-platform approach for modernization and security encompassing all data, systems and software-as-a-service applications across their organization.

Meanwhile, customers eyeing transition to a modern cloud-based infrastructure receive support to do so as well as scalable and customizable backup and recovery options for hybrid and multi-cloud environments together with advanced security capabilities for Kubernetes and other cloud-native environments. The partnership also brings integrated automation to enhance operational efficiencies and allow customers to adapt rapidly to changes in industry standards and business needs.