Former Environmental Protection Agency Chief IT Operations Officer and Deputy Chief Technology Officer Brian Epley has been appointed as the Department of Energy's new principal deputy chief information officer, according to FedScoop. Epley's new duties include spearheading the Energy Department's Office of the CIO's day-to-day activities and helping CIO Ann Dunkin develop department-wide IT and cybersecurity modernization efforts. "Brian is a seasoned professional with more than 25 years experience across federal and state government and the commercial sector. Throughout his career, he has distinguished himself as an innovative change leader with the unique ability to deliver strategically aligned and mission-focused services. His experience in building coalitions, creating a shared vision, and actively partnering with customers will be immensely helpful as he joins me to help lead our remarkable organization. Please join me in congratulating Brian!" said Dunkin in an internal memo. The appointment of Epley comes months after senior IT official Emery Csulak was named as the department's chief data officer.