Retirement of NSA cyber chief imminent

The U.S. National Security has announced the retirement of its Cybersecurity Director Rob Joyce by the end of next month following a 34-year career at the agency, Nextgov reports. David Luber, the current number two of the Cybersecurity Directorate, will be replacing Joyce, who has helmed the post since 2021. Joyce's retirement comes amid the warnings of the agency and other intelligence entities regarding the mounting state-sponsored cybersecurity threats against U.S. critical infrastructure and the upcoming elections, as well as ongoing efforts seeking Congressional reauthorization of Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, which the NSA has deemed crucial to national security. NSA and Cyber Command Head Gen. Timothy Haugh has applauded Joyce's leadership of the Cybersecurity Directorate. "His vision and development of the CSD team and its capacities ensures that NSA's cybersecurity mission is healthy and will continue to be successful in protecting our allies and national systems well into the future," Haugh said.