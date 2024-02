Air Force Gen. Timothy Haugh has taken the reins of the National Security Agency and Cyber Command from outgoing leader Army Gen. Paul Nakasone during a change-of-command ceremony on Feb. 2, according to The Record , a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future. "Technology has never been more important to our national security. I could not be more excited than when I think of what's ahead," said Haugh, who has been noted by Nakasone to be the "perfect" individual to carry on dual-hat leadership of the NSA and Cyber Command amid the U.S.'s increasing focus on digital warfare and the upcoming elections that could be targeted by nation-state actors. Meanwhile, several current and former national security officials have paid tribute to Nakasone's several achievements during his term, including the creation of the Cybersecurity Directorate and Cyber Collaboration Center, as well as the application of persistent engagement as part of the Defense Department's 2018 cyber strategy.