New Virginia chief data officer appointed

StateScoop reports that former OneMain Financial Vice President and Managing Director Ken Pfeil has been named as Virginia's new chief data officer
who will lead the state Office of Data Governance and Analytics, replacing Carlos Rivero, who stepped down last year.
As Virginia's new CDO, Pfeil has been given the responsibility to help the state transition "toward data-driven policy, evidence-based decision making, and outcome-based performance management," the state Office of Data Governance and Analytics said in a tweet.
Pfeil has worked as a chief information security officer for Pioneer Global Management Assets, also a financial services firm, and identity security service provider TechDemocracy prior to his stint OneMain Financial.
The appointment of Pfeil comes after newly-elected Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin named Lyn McDermid as the state's secretary of administration, who will oversee the state's Information Technologies Agency
, as well as Eric Moeller as the state's chief transformation officer.
However, the state is still looking to fill in the chief information officer role, which has become vacant following the departure of former Kansas CIO Phil Wittmer less than a month after being appointed.