Leading UK vet practice chain impacted by cyberattack

Major UK global veterinary services provider CVS Group had clinical care operations across the country impacted by a cyberattack during the past week, with persistent disruptions expected in the next few weeks, The Register reports.

Investigation into the extent of the incident is still underway but CVS has already informed the UK's Information Commissioner's Office regarding the intrusion due to a high data breach risk. However, operations of the veterinary giant's branches outside the UK were noted to have been spared from the intrusion.

"IT services to our practices and business functions have now been securely restored across the majority of the estate; however, due to the increased levels of security and monitoring, some systems are not working as efficiently as previously and this is likely to result in an ongoing operational impact," said CVS, which said that it has expedited the migration of its practice management system and other security infrastructure to the cloud following the attack.