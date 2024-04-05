Cloud Security, Cloud migration

Cloud security: Challenges and best practices

The increase in reliance on cloud-based services in recent years have exposed a myriad of vulnerabilities and misconfigurations. In its latest Cybersecurity Business Intelligence Report (CBIR), "Organizations tackling multi-cloud security amidst misconfigurations and poor visibility," CyberRisk Alliance provides a detailed analysis of the challenges and successful strategies employed by organizations in securing their cloud environments. The research synthesizes experiences of security practitioners who participated in a CyberRisk Alliance survey, offering insights into navigating the new cloud security landscape. Below is a snapshot of the challenges and lessons learned:

