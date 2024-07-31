Privacy, Government Regulations

Legislation bolstering child online safety, privacy gets Senate OK

Share
US Capitol building

Capitol Building

U.S. senators have approved the Kids Online Safety and Privacy Act that would prohibit targeted advertising, mandate data collection consent, and restrict harmful online content exposure among children and teens younger than 17, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Integrated within KOPSA were the Children and Teens' Online Privacy Protection Act 2.0 — which sought parental approval for collecting data from children under 13, established data minimization rules, and enabled easy data deletion among youths — and the Kids' Online Safety Act, which moved to increase parental control over their children's online activity. "The Senate has sent a clear message that Big Tech's days of targeting and tracking kids and teenagers online are over," said COPPA 2.0 original co-sponsors Sens. Ed Markey, D-Mass., and John Cassidy, R-La., upon the passage of KOPSA. While the bill's approval has garnered support from child safety advocates Fairplay and Common Sense Media, the American Civil Liberties Union noted the bill, especially its KOSA provisions, to violate First Amendment rights.

Related

HealthEquity breach impacts 4.3M individuals

Major U.S. health savings account administrator HealthEquity had information from 4.3 million individuals exfiltrated following the infiltration of an online data storage location using a compromised third-party vendor's user accounts earlier this year, reports The Register.

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.