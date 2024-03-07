LexisNexis class action alleges retaliation after data removal requests

LexisNexis Risk Data Management has been hit with a class action lawsuit from over 18,000 New Jersey law enforcement personnel alleging that data broker responded to their data takedown requests with credit freezes and false identity theft victim reports between December and January, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Reporting identity theft and credit freezes were noted by LexisNexis in letters of retribution sent to impacted individuals to potentially result in a denial of health, financial, and insurance services, claimed the lawsuit, which also alleged that information belonging to the plaintiffs and their family members continued to be shared by the data broker despite being a violation of the state's Daniel's Law. "LexisNexis has engaged in a prolonged effort to thwart Plaintiffs' efforts to lift these credit freezes. Plaintiffs believe this is part of an unlawful effort by LexisNexis and others to punish and deter attempts to seek compliance with Daniel’s Law, resulting in substantial and ongoing harm," said the lawsuit.