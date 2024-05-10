LockBit admin wrongfully identified, claims LockBitSupp

LockBit ransomware gang administrator LockBitSupp has denied being Russian national Dmitry Yuryevich Khoroshev, who he says was mistakenly identified as the prolific ransomware operation's leader, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

In an interview with Recorded Future's Click Here podcast, LockBitSupp stressed that he did not know Khoroshev, who has been sanctioned by the U.S., UK, and Australia for his alleged role within LockBit, and that the ransomware group's affiliates were aware of the wrongful attribution done by the FBI and other law enforcement agencies.

"How did they find this person — based on what facts? Where is the proof? I always thought that the United States is a rule-of-law state, that without evidence you can't accuse an innocent person. I was wrong," noted LockBitSupp, who added that LockBit is still intent on compromising a million organizations and that the ransomware gang's new upgraded backdoor has not been obtained by the UK's National Crime Agency.