LockBit-claimed Panorama Eyecare breach impacts about 400K

Colorado-based optometric and ophthalmic management services provider Panorama Eyecare had information from 377,911 current and former patients and employees compromised following a cyberattack last year claimed by the LockBit ransomware operation, which purported the theft of nearly 800 GB of data, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Included in the data impacted by the incident were individuals' names, birthdates, Social Security numbers, financial details, license numbers, service dates, and medical provider names, said Panorama Eyecare in a filing with Maine and Massachusetts regulators.

Such a development comes amid the FBI's announcement of recovering more than 7,000 decryption keys following operations to takedown LockBit, as well as mounting efforts from legislators urging the Department of Health and Human Services to strengthen healthcare's defenses against persistent cybersecurity threats.

"HHS must act now to address corporations’ lax cybersecurity practices, which have enabled hackers to steal patient health information and shut down parts of the healthcare system, causing actual harm to patient health," said Senate Finance Committee Chair Ron Wyden, D-Ore., in a letter to the agency.

