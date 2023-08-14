Five people have been detained and servers have been seized after police shut down the Lolek bulletproof hosting firm for allegedly supporting Netwalker ransomware
attacks and other illegal operations, according to BleepingComputer
.
In a statement, Europol said that the Central Cybercrime Bureau of Poland under the direction of the Regional Prosecutor's Office in Katowice took legal action this week against LolekHosted.net, a secure hosting platform used by criminals to launch worldwide cyberattacks.
A statement from the U.S. Department of Justice, however, provides more information about the police investigation and states that a Polish national named Artur Karol Grabowski was arrested yesterday for running LolekHosted.
"LolekHosted clients used its services to execute approximately 50 NetWalker ransomware attacks on victims located all over the world, including in the Middle District of Florida," the DOJ said in a statement.