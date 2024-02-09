Maine tackles strongest state data privacy bill yet

Two different data privacy bills are under consideration in Maine, one of which could be the most robust data privacy legislation across the U.S. should it be passed by state legislature, reports StateScoop.
Unlike the Maine Consumer Privacy Act sponsored by state Sen. Lisa Keim that has gained support from the private sector, the Maine Data Privacy and Protection Act advanced by state Rep. Maggie O'Neil enforces data minimization obligations aimed at curbing unnecessary data collection, as well as permits private right of action that would enable lawsuits against violating companies.
"For years, Big Tech fought any laws to protect our personal information. Because of a building public outcry, now Big Tech is writing weak consumer privacy laws themselves to preserve their current practices under a false veil of protecting consumers... We can't let Big Tech write their own law here in Maine," said O'Neil, who previously introduced biometric legislation that did not pass due to opposition from the private sector.
Escalating cybersecurity threats against election systems ahead of November's presidential polls have prompted the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency to introduce a new program aimed at improving state and local governments' defenses against such threats, according to The Associated Press.
FedScoop reports that increasing federal utilization of civilian drones has prompted Sens. Mark Warner, D-Va., and John Thune, R-S.D., to introduce the new Drone Evaluation to Eliminate Cyber Threats, or DETECT, bill.