Malware attack compromises Fujitsu customer data

BleepingComputer reports that Fujitsu has confirmed having its customers' personal and sensitive data stolen following a malware attack against several of its systems.

Impacted business computers have already been isolated while other systems' cybersecurity defenses have already been enhanced amid an ongoing investigation into the means of malware compromise and the types of exfiltrated data, according to Fujitsu, which emphasized that there has been no evidence indicating misuse of stolen customer data so far. Such an incident comes nearly three years after the Japanese multinational information and communications technology firm's ProjectWEB information sharing tool had been leveraged in an attack that compromised several government agencies across Japan. Attackers leveraged stolen ProjectWEB credentials to infiltrate government systems and exfiltrate 76,000 email addresses and sensitive data. Moreover, further discovery of numerous security issues within ProjectWEB has prompted Fujitsu to unveil a new zero-trust information-sharing tool.