SiliconAngle reports that cybersecurity software provider Malwarebytes has landed a $100 million investment from Vector Capital, just a month following its disclosure of plans to lay off 125 employees amid changes in its business roadmap. Malwarebytes will be allocating the raised funds toward strengthening its consumer and enterprise product offerings, as well as bolstering its partner ecosystem and collaboration with managed service providers. Aside from offering an antivirus solution with malware detection and blocking capabilities that is being leveraged by more than 3.5 million consumers, Malwarebytes has also been providing an enhanced antivirus system with a cloud-based dashboard for automated antivirus deployment for small businesses. Meanwhile, large organizations are being offered by Malwarebytes a cloud-based platform with the capability to identify malware on servers and employee devices. "Vector Capital shares our mission to protect those most vulnerable to cyberattacks through cutting-edge technologies and the power of community. We believe Vector Capitals collaborative approach and proven ability to help build global software businesses make them ideal partners in our ongoing efforts to build a safer digital world," said Malwarebytes co-founder and CEO Marcin Kleczynski.