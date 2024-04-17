Marine Corps’ overseas cyber force mission seeks stronger critical infrastructure defenses

Marine Corps Forces Cyberspace Command experts have been deployed to Okinawa, Japan, as part of continuous defensive cyberspace operations-internal defense measures aimed at strengthening the Indo-Pacific Command region's cybersecurity defenses, according to DefenseScoop.

Included in the assigned personnel were uniformed and civilian subject matter experts but details regarding the number of team members have been limited.

Such efforts to evaluate and harden IT networks and infrastructure have become critical amid increasingly aggressive measures conducted by China against the region, said officials.

"Protecting critical networks located inside the weapons engagement zone of several regional adversaries is essential to our ability to physically and virtually maneuver… As the threat to our critical cyber infrastructure evolves, it is essential that the Marine Corps be able to defend our forward deployed networks. This will be crucial to the Marine Corps' development of the expeditionary advance basing and stand-in force concepts," said U.S. Marine Corps Forces Pacific Commander Lt. Gen. William Jurney.