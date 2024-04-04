Massive AT&T breach triggers class-action lawsuits

AT&T has been hit with a deluge of class-action lawsuits following a series of denials the legitimacy of data belonging to 73 million customers, including 7.6 million current account holders, which was initially published by ShinyHunters in 2021 before being exposed again by MajorNelson last month, BleepingComputer reports.

One of the complaints led by Morgan & Morgan on behalf of Patricia Dean and other plaintiffs claimed that AT&T's denials regarding the massive data breach and its lack of security measures have resulted in significant security risks for the telecommunications provider's customers. AT&T has also been accused of violating implied contract and negligence, which should be addressed with compensation, injunctive relief, more robust audits, and improved data security protocols.

"We allege AT&T knew about the vulnerability that allegedly led to this breach, but allowed it to occur by failing to act. We're also alleging AT&T exacerbated the problem by failing to acknowledge the breach had occurred until March 30 of this year, allowing customers' personal data to linger in criminal hands without their knowledge for more than two-and-a-half years," said Morgan & Morgan.