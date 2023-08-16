BleepingComputer reports that LinkedIn has been subjected to a widespread hacking campaign, with several users reporting account hijacking and lockouts while Google search volumes concerning the LinkedIn account hacks or recovery rose by 5,000% during the last few months.
With LinkedIn's support unresponsive regarding the incident, some users have been forced to pay the ransom demanded by attackers who compromised their accounts, a Cyberint report revealed. Numerous LinkedIn accounts may have been targeted through brute-force attacks and exposed credentials, with accounts having two-factor authentication and/or strong passwords having been temporarily locked.
However, less secure LinkedIn accounts were found to have their emails replaced with one having a "rambler.ru" address. Hackers also proceeded to replace the accounts' passwords while activating 2FA before either seeking ransoms or deleting the hijacked account.
Such an account takeover campaign comes after LinkedIn unveiled new security features aimed at curbing fraudulent behavior and fake profiles.
Massachusetts' Executive Office of Health and Human Services has disclosed that UMass Chan Medical School was impacted by the widespread breach of the MOVEit Transfer application, compromising data from more than 134,000 individuals who are part of or previously enrolled in some state programs, according to CBS News Boston.
Officials at Prince George's County Public Schools, which is the second-largest school district in Maryland, have confirmed that its system has been compromised by a cyberattack, impacting 4,500 of 180,000 accounts after initially disclosing a "broad network outage," reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.