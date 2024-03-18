McDonald’s: Global outage not caused by cyberattack

Widespread global outages experienced by McDonald's on Friday were confirmed to have been due to a configuration change conducted by the major fast food chain's third-party tech provider and not caused by a cyberattack, reports The Associated Press.

McDonald's also reiterated that there is no association between the incident — which was reported in Japan, Bangkok, London, Milan, Denmark, Australia, and the UK and has since been resolved — and its recent transition to Google Cloud following a multi-year partnership forged with Google in December that involved the transfer of restaurant computations to the cloud. "Reliability and stability of our technology are a priority, and I know how frustrating it can be when there are outages... What happened today has been an exception to the norm, and we are working with absolute urgency to resolve it," said McDonald's Global Chief Information Officer Brian Rice.