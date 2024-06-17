Meta puts EU data-based AI training on hold

Meta has deferred training its large language models using publicly available Facebook and Instagram content without the explicit consent of its adult users across the European Union after an Irish Data Protection Commission request, reports The Hacker News.

While Meta noted that the delay would help deal with other requests by the UK's Information Commissioner's Office, the postponement was regarded by Meta Global Engagement Director of Privacy Policy Stafano Fratta to be detrimental to innovation and competition in the development of artificial intelligence across Europe.

Such a development comes amid a complaint from Austrian non-profit noyb accusing Meta of violating the General Data Protection Regulation with developing AI by leveraging users' data.

"Meta doesn't say what it will use the data for, so it could either be a simple chatbot, extremely aggressive personalized advertising, or even a killer drone. Meta also says that user data can be made available to any 'third-party' — which means anyone in the world," said noyb founder Max Schrems, who noted that Meta could have deployed AI technology across Europe if only it had sought permissions to use users' data.