Data Security, Patch/Configuration Management

Misconfiguration compromises ServiceBridge data trove

Share
Encryption your data. Digital Lock. Hacker attack and data breach. Big data with encrypted computer code. Safe your data. Cyber internet security and privacy concept. Database storage 3d illustration

Encryption your data. Digital Lock. Hacker attack and data breach. Big data with encrypted computer code. Safe your data. Cyber internet security and privacy concept. Database storage 3d illustration

Hackread reports that the widely used field service management platform ServiceBridge had a database with 2.68 TB of data, or more than 31 million records, exposed due to a cloud server misconfiguration.

Information leaked by the database included names, addresses, phone numbers, email addresses, partial credit card details, and HIPAA patient consent forms from health providers, restaurant chains, schools, homeowners, religious entities, and casinos as early as 2012, a report by cybersecurity researcher Jeremy Fowler published on Website Planet showed. Further analysis revealed the presence of site audit reports, completion agreements, and work orders in the database. "In the limited sampling of documents I analyzed, the majority appeared to be US-based, but I also saw businesses and customers from Canada, the UK, and numerous European countries," said Fowler. ServiceBridge has already moved to secure the database following notification from Fowler although the duration of its public exposure or potential compromise remains uncertain.

Related

AMD claimed to be breached, alleged stolen data peddled

Included in the data purportedly exfiltrated from AMD were communications from various sources, including "amdsso[.]okta[.]com," "idmprod[.]xilinx[.]com," which feature user credentials, descriptions, and case numbers, as well as assignment groups and internal resolutions, a posting on BreachForums showed.

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.