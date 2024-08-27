Misconfiguration compromises ServiceBridge data trove

Hackread reports that the widely used field service management platform ServiceBridge had a database with 2.68 TB of data, or more than 31 million records, exposed due to a cloud server misconfiguration.

Information leaked by the database included names, addresses, phone numbers, email addresses, partial credit card details, and HIPAA patient consent forms from health providers, restaurant chains, schools, homeowners, religious entities, and casinos as early as 2012, a report by cybersecurity researcher Jeremy Fowler published on Website Planet showed. Further analysis revealed the presence of site audit reports, completion agreements, and work orders in the database. "In the limited sampling of documents I analyzed, the majority appeared to be US-based, but I also saw businesses and customers from Canada, the UK, and numerous European countries," said Fowler. ServiceBridge has already moved to secure the database following notification from Fowler although the duration of its public exposure or potential compromise remains uncertain.