TechCrunch reports that nearly $200 million was stolen from Hong Kong-based cryptocurrency firm Mixin Network following a cryptocurrency heist on September 23. Such cryptocurrency asset theft was facilitated by the compromise of a database belonging to the cryptocurrency firm's cloud service provider, according to Mixin, which added that it temporarily suspended deposit and withdrawal services following the breach. "After discussion and consensus among all nodes, these services will be reopened once the vulnerabilities are confirmed and fixed," said Mixin in a post on X, formerly Twitter. Aside from disclosing plans to unveil a solution meant to address the stolen cryptocurrency assets, Mixin has also sought cryptocurrency security firm Slow Mist and Google to investigate the incident, with Google spokesperson Melanie Lombardi confirming Mandiant's participation in the firm's incident response efforts. Meanwhile, data from Rekt noted that the attack on Mixin is the largest cryptocurrency hack so far this year, surpassing the Euler hack in March that resulted in the exfiltration of nearly $197 million.