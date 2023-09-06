SiliconAngle reports that most cyberattacks have been deployed to target a variety of asset types, with threat actors focusing more on potential access. Engineering workstations were the connected assets most at risk for cyberattacks, with imaging workstations, media players, personal computers, and virtual machines rounding out the top five, according to a report from Armis. Moreover, media writers were most susceptible to attacks involving vulnerabilities published before Jan. 1, 2022, followed by infusion pumps, internet protocol cameras, media players, and switches. On the other hand, numerous servers and programmable logic controllers were found to be on operating systems that have reached end-of-life or are no longer supported. The findings also showed that one or more assets susceptible to attacks with the EternalBlue flaw were found across 74% of organizations. "The potential impact of breaching these assets on businesses and their customers is also a critical factor when it comes to why these have the highest number of attack attempts... IT leaders need to prioritize asset intelligence cybersecurity and apply patches to mitigate this risk," said Armis Engineering Chief Technology Officer of Research Tom Gol.