Mounting impact of attacks exploiting Ivanti zero-days expected

Such a development comes as both vulnerabilities were noted by Mandiant to have been leveraged by suspected state-sponsored threat operation, tracked as UNC5221, to facilitate the deployment of up to five distinct custom malware families since early last month. Included in the malware distributed by UNC5221 using the flaws were the ZIPLINE backdoor, which features file uploading and downloading, as well as proxy server creation capabilities; the WARPWIRE credential harvester; the THINSPOOL shell script dropper, and the LIGHTWIRE web shell, according to the Mandiant report. The findings, which come after a Volexity report linking exploitation of the Ivanti bugs to Chinese cyberespionage operation UTA0178, suggest "that these are not opportunistic attacks, and UNC5221 intended to maintain its presence on a subset of high priority targets that it compromised after a patch was inevitably released," said Mandiant.