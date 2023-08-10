Missouri's Department of Social Services has disclosed that the state's Medicaid beneficiaries had their protected health information compromised following the widespread Cl0p ransomware attack involving the exploitation of a MOVEit Transfer file transfer app vulnerability, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.
Attackers were able to steal data, including names, birthdates, coverage status, medical claim data, and department client numbers, as well as some Social Security numbers, reported officials, who noted that the DSS was informed by IBM regarding the breach.
IBM, which said that it worked to contain the incident after identifying an interaction between MOVEit Transfer and its own systems used by DSS, emphasized that none of its systems have been affected by the MOVEit hack.
No exact number of individuals impacted by the breach has been provided, but a DSS spokesperson noted that all of the state's Medicaid participants and providers enrolled in May are being notified about the incident.
Emsisoft reported that the MOVEit hack has already impacted 617 organizations so far, over 75% of which are based in the U.S.
