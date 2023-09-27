Ontario's perinatal, newborn, and child registry Better Outcomes Registry & Network had sensitive data from nearly 3.4 million individuals compromised in late May as a result of the widespread MOVEit hack
conducted by the Cl0p ransomware operation, reports BleepingComputer
.
People who sought BORN services from January 2010 to May 2023, especially pregnancy care patients and newborns, had their full names, birthdates, home addresses, postal codes, and health card numbers exposed in the attack, with others also having data on pregnancy risk factors, service/care dates, lab test results, birth types, and procedures, as well as pregnancy and birth outcomes stolen, according to BORN's investigation into the incident.
However, no misuse of exfiltrated data has been discovered so far.
"We continue to monitor the internet, including the dark web, for any activity related to this incident and have found no sign of BORNs data being posted or offered for sale," said BORN.