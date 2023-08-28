French unemployment registration and financial aid agency Pole emploi had data from an estimated 10 million individuals compromised in a data breach related to the widespread MOVEit hack conducted by the Cl0p ransomware gang, with the agency only overshadowed by U.S. government contractor Maximus
in terms of total victim toll, BleepingComputer
reports.
Aside from impacting the 6 million people who registered in Pole emploi's job centers by February 2022, the major breach also affected the 4 million of those whose data remained on the agency's systems despite registering a year prior to the intrusion.
While full names and Social Security numbers were compromised, there has been no impact on phone numbers and email addresses, as well as passwords and banking information, according to the agency, which emphasized that its financial aid programs were unaffected by the incident.
Cl0p's MOVEit hack has already impacted 59.2 million individuals across 988 entities, said Emsisoft.