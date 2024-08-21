Multiple organization targeting conducted in most cyberattacks

Intrusions leveraging mass vulnerability scanning to compromise several organizations have accounted for 91% of all cyberattacks this year, compared with 69% in 2023, reports SiliconAngle.

Despite being hit by fewer cyberattacks this year, organizations in the tech sector continued to be the primary target of threat actors, followed by media and entertainment entities and financial services providers, according to a study from Fastly. Further analysis revealed that over one-third of internet traffic was linked to bots, 75% of which were unwanted, having been leveraged in account takeover intrusions, carding attacks, and other malicious activities. On the other hand, more than half of out-of-band domains, which are being utilized for vulnerability exploitation, were on self-hosted callback servers supported by open-source projects, researchers found. "As a best practice, we recommend you monitor and track the usage of out-of-band domains to help identify compromised systems, detect ongoing attacks, and uncover attacker methodology," said the report.