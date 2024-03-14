Nearly 100K impacted by Nissan Oceania cyberattack

Nissan Oceania had data from almost 100,000 customers compromised following a December ransomware attack that the Akira ransomware operation has since claimed, The Register reports.

Most of the individuals impacted by the breach, which Akira alleged to involve the theft of 100 GB of data, had their personally identifiable information, employment and salary details, and loan-related transaction statements exfiltrated while up to 10% of the victims had their government information, including Medicare cards, passports, tax file numbers, and driver's licenses, stolen, according to Nissan Oceania. Also affected by the incident were some customers of the automaker's finance services that have also been used by Infiniti, Renault, and Mitsubishi, among others. Nissan Oceania will be giving one-year free credit monitoring, as well as data protection services, for impacted Australian and New Zealand customers. "We are committed to contacting affected individuals as soon as possible to tell them what information was involved, how we are supporting them, and the steps they can take to protect themselves against the risk of harm, identity theft, scams, or fraud," Nissan Oceania added.