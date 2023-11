Major Michigan-based healthcare system McLaren Health Care has confirmed that almost 2.2 million individuals had their sensitive data compromised following a breach from July to August, reports BleepingComputer . Investigations into the incident revealed that McLaren had its systems infiltrated between July 28 to Aug. 22, with individuals' full names, birthdates, Social Security numbers, health insurance details, billing or claims information, physician data, diagnosis, medical record numbers, prescription/medication information, Medicare/Medicaid data, and diagnostic results confirmed to have been exposed on Oct. 10. Despite lack of evidence suggesting misuse of impacted data, patients have been urged to be vigilant of potentially suspicious bank account activity. Moreover, no further information has been provided regarding the identity of McLaren's attackers but the intrusion was claimed early last month by the ALPHV/BlackCat ransomware operation , which already published samples of data stolen from the health system and warned about selling the entire dataset that purportedly affects 2.5 million individuals.