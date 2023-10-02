Major Michigan-based health system McLaren HealthCare has disclosed being impacted by a ransomware attack after the intrusion was claimed to be conducted by the ALPHV/BlackCat ransomware operation
, reports The Record
, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.
McLaren had 6 TB of data allegedly stolen by ALPHV/BlackCat, which also claimed that exfiltrated data included millions of patients' personal information and hospital videos. Billing and electronic health record system-related outages were initially reported by McLaren earlier last month, with the Detroit Free Press noting that the health system's 14 facilities had their computer network shut down as a result of the attack.
Investigation into the incident is still underway, according to a McLaren spokesperson, who said that additional measures have already been implemented to strengthen the health system's defenses.
Such an attack against McLaren comes weeks after ALPHV/BlackCat was involved in the compromise of MGM Resorts and a month after a ransomware attack against Prospect Medical Holdings.