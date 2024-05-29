Nearly 44K impacted by First American hack

Major U.S. title insurance provider First American Financial Corporation had information from almost 44,000 individuals compromised following a cyberattack in December, which led to the takedown of some of its systems, according to BleepingComputer.

Infiltration of First American's systems in late December has enabled threat actors to obtain unauthorized access to individuals' sensitive personal data, said the California-based insurer.

"The Company will provide appropriate notifications to potentially affected individuals and offer those individuals credit monitoring and identity protection services at no cost to them," added First American in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The cyberattack came a month after First American was ordered by New York State to pay a $10 million settlement for cybersecurity regulation violations concerning a data breach in 2019. Such a development also follows a November cyberattack against fellow title insurance provider Fidelity National Financial, which was confirmed to result in the theft of data from nearly 1.3 million clients.