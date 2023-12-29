No funds impacted in First American cyberattack

Despite having its operations continuously disrupted by a cyberattack last week, major U.S. title insurance provider First American Financial Corporation has emphasized that the incident has not impacted funds at First American Trust and all its third-party partner banks, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future. Acceptance of incoming wires is still underway at First American Trust, said First American, which also warned customers to be vigilant of phishing messages after the shutdown of its email system. No further information regarding the nature of the attack has been provided, but First American previously noted in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that systems identified to be impacted by suspicious activity have already been disconnected from the internet. "The Company is working diligently to restore those systems and resume normal operations as soon as possible, but cannot estimate the duration or extent of the disruption at this time," noted First American.