Organizations around the world that have adopted network microsegmentation achieved ransomware attack recovery 11 hours earlier than those that did not but fewer than one-third have segregated their networks into numerous segments, according to SiliconAngle . Most organizations with microsegments were based in India, Mexico, and Japan, while those in Brazil and the U.S. were least likely to implement such a security approach to prevent ransomware attacks, a report from Akamai Technologies revealed. Moreover, public sector entities had the lowest segmentation adoption rate across all industries even though 93% of such organizations were aware of the importance of segmentation. Inadequate skills and expertise, as well as increased performance bottlenecks, were cited as the leading hindrances to implementing network segmentation. Meanwhile, ransomware attacks have increased by twofold since 2021, when the last Akamai survey was held, with most intrusions still targeted at U.S. firms.