BleepingComputer reports that Microsoft has announced that its Azure Active Directory service will be renamed to Microsoft Entra ID by year-end. None of Azure AD's existing security capabilities, which include multi-factor authentication, single sign-on, and conditional access, would be affected by the rebrand. "Capabilities and licensing plans, sign-in URLs, and APIs remain unchanged, and all existing deployments, configurations, and integrations will continue to work as before," said Microsoft President for Identity & Network Access Joy Chik. Such a rebrand has coincided with the public preview reveal of the new Entra Internet Access and Entra Private Access Services, which secure access to internet-exposed and private apps and resources, respectively. "We're committed to building a more secure world for all and making life harder for threat actors, easier for admins, and more secure for every user. As part of that commitment, we'll keep expanding Microsoft Entra to provide the broadest possible coverage along with a flexible and agile model where people, organizations, apps, and even smart things can confidently make real-time access decisions," Chik added.