IntelBroker breach rumors prompt Zscaler test environment takedown

Zscaler removed an internet-exposed test environment without any customer data following rumors that it was the company claimed to have been compromised by IntelBroker, according to BleepingComputer.

"The test environment was not hosted on Zscaler infrastructure and had no connectivity to Zscaler's environments. The test environment was taken offline for forensic analysis," said Zscaler, which initially disclosed that there was no indication of any customer or production environment breach in response to the rumors.

In a post on Breached Forums, IntelBroker revealed that it is selling access to sensitive and confidential logs, SSL passkeys, SSL certificates, PAuth Pointer Auth Access, and SMTP Access, from an unnamed cybersecurity firm with $1.8 billion in revenue, with the actor later claiming in a shoutbox within the forum that the company had been Zscaler.

Such a development comes after a series of IntelBroker attacks against Home Depot, Acuity, DC Health Link, and Weee!

