SiliconAngle reports that Fortinet has introduced more offerings under its Security Fabric for OT line aimed at bolstering operational technology environments' security defenses. Fortinet has touted converged networking and security capabilities in its new FortiGate 70F Rugged Next-Generation Firewall, while the new FortiDeceptor Rugged 100G appliance features on-demand deception decoy creation based on identified suspicious activity or vulnerabilities. Meanwhile, enterprise-grade privileged access management is enabled by the new FortiPAM Privileged Access Management for Secure Remote Access. New IT/OT dashboards based on the Purdue Model, as well as improved OT threat intelligence integration and connectors have also been added to FortiSOAR, while over 2,000 OT application control signatures have been included in the FortiGuard Industrial Security Service. "Traditional information security products are not well suited for cyber-physical security. The Fortinet Security Fabric for OT is specifically designed for operational technology, and were pleased to introduce additional cyber-physical security capabilities to protect these environments," said Fortinet Executive Vice President of Products and Chief Marketing Officer John Maddison.