New Adlumin ransomware combating tool unveiled

Accelerated ransomware detection and file encryption prevention has been enabled by security operations startup Adlumin with its new Ransomware Protection feature, SiliconAngle reports.

Adlumin has touted that Ransomware Protection, which has been activated for organizations leveraging the company's Managed Detection and Response services prevents the encryption of 99% of files targeted by major ransomware operations, including Conti, Black Basta, Ryuk, and NoEscapeLocker. Such a feature also allows automated attack containment and recovery assistance.

Aside from Ransomware Protection, Adlumin has also unveiled a free ransomware simulation tool that enables ransomware defense evaluations through a synthetic attack against mock-up files and data delivered to organizations' systems.

"Traditional endpoint and antivirus solutions are focused on detection, but not resiliency… When combatting ransomware, speed is the most important factor. Our lightweight solution is accurate and fast, so we can shut down a ransomware attack in seconds," said Adlumin co-founder and CEO Robert Johnston