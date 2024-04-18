Network Security, Vulnerability Management, Threat Intelligence

New attack campaign involves Fortinet FortiClient vulnerability exploitation

(Credit: monticellllo &#8211; stock.adobe.com)

(Credit: monticellllo – stock.adobe.com)

Attacks exploiting a critical SQL injection vulnerability impacting Fortinet FortiClient EMS devices, tracked as CVE-2023-48788, have been launched to facilitate the deployment of the ScreenConnect software and Metasploit Powerfun script as part of a new campaign, The Hacker News reports.

After unsuccessfully installing ScreenConnect through the exploitation of the flaw in an internet-exposed FortiClient EMS instance owned by an unspecified media firm, threat actors proceeded to leverage the msiexec utility to launch the software before proceeding with the execution of a PowerShell code that enabled Powerfun script download, a report from Forescout showed.

Researchers said that threat actors' failed attempts to install ScreenConnect suggest the presence of a manual component in the attack campaign, which was found to have similarities with previously reported exploitation of the flaw to deliver ScreenConnect and Atera.

"This is evidence that this activity is part of a specific campaign, rather than an exploit included in automated cybercriminal botnets. From our observations, it appears that the actors behind this campaign are not mass scanning but choosing target environments that have VPN appliances," added researchers.

Related

Attacks against SAP apps on the rise

SecurityWeek reports that SAP systems have been subjected to a 400% increase in ransomware attacks during the last three years, while hacker forum conversations regarding SAP vulnerabilities and SAP-specific cloud and web services rose by 490% and 220%, respectively, over the same period.

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.