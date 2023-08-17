Increasing cybersecurity threats surrounding remote monitoring and management tools have prompted the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency to work with industry partners in the Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative in developing a plan aimed at addressing systemic RMM security issues through actionable solutions, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future. Dubbed "Cyber Defense Plan for Remote Monitoring and Management," the plan seeks to bolster vulnerability information sharing efforts between the private and public sectors while advancing matured security initiatives at scale and end-user education, noted CISA Executive Assistant Director for Cybersecurity Eric Goldstein. CISA has also been looking to magnify RMM security alerts to better protect tools from attacks. "These planning efforts are dependent on trusted collaboration with our partners, and this Plan was a true partnership with the RMM community, industry, and interagency partners that contributed time and effort towards this important work," said Goldstein.