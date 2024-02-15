New Cyberhaven AI platform seeks to better counter insider risks

Improved defenses against insider data breaches have been aimed by California-based data security startup Cyberhaven with its new Linea AI artificial intelligence service that integrates human-like insight in organizational data analyses, reports SiliconAngle. Such insight applied across organizations' workflows has been combined with zero bias to facilitate improved data detection over traditional data security tools, according to Cyberhaven. Cyberhaven said that its Linea AI tool, which features risk detection and prioritization capabilities, as well as guided prevention, smart remediation, and incident summary functionality, not only predicts occurrence of imminent insider threats but also identifies the actors behind data misuse. "Linea AI is that solution and represents the culmination of years of research and the latest advances in AI technology. It's AI that embodies the collective intelligence and insight of the best security analysts and applies it at scale, not just triage and investigation but to detection," said Cyberhaven CEO Howard Ting.