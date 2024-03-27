Critical Infrastructure Security

New DeNexus, Cipher collaborations aims to boost industrial cybersecurity

Major cyber risk quantification service provider DeNexus and cybersecurity firm Cipher Security have partnered to better evaluate industrial control system and operational technology cybersecurity risks faced by critical infrastructure organizations, SiliconAngle reports.

Under the partnership, DeNexus would be able to leverage Cipher's extensive vulnerability and critical security control data to facilitate the creation of more advanced cyber risk assessment, risk mitigation, mitigation project prioritization, and loss projection models. Such models established with both companies' services have been touted by DeNexus to allow improved teamwork and decision making among organizations' chief information security officers and chief financial officers.

"The insights and services provided by Cipher are instrumental in refining our cyber risk quantification models. This collaboration strengthens cyber resilience through integrated cybersecurity and risk management solutions, ensuring organizations navigate evolving threats with efficiency and effectiveness, safeguarding critical infrastructure," said DeNexus founder and CEO Jose Seara.

