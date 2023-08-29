OpenAI has unveiled the new ChatGPT Enterprise chatbot for large organizations, which includes cybersecurity enhancements and other new features, SiliconAngle reports. Aside from being developed to comply with the SOC 2 cybersecurity standard, ChatGPT Enterprise has been integrated with a new administrative console that enables centralized ChatGPT account management, chatbot utilization tracking, and single sign-on functionality. OpenAI has also beefed up ChatGPT Enterprise with unlimited Advanced Data Analysis access, as well as a better implementation of the GPT-4 large language model yielding two times improved performance, compared with the standard ChatGPT. More tools for data analysis and marketing in ChatGPT Enterprise are being planned by OpenAI, which is also looking to strengthen Advanced Data Analysis, expand its data pool for user queries, and better connect the chatbot's knowledge with corporate data. OpenAI has also revealed plans to introduce the subscription-based ChatGPT Business chatbot meant for organizations of all team sizes.