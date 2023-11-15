New hospital cyber rules mulled in New York

Increasingly prevalent healthcare cyberattacks have prompted New York to propose new cybersecurity rules for hospitals across the state, according to FierceHealthcare. Under the regulations, which will be evaluated by the state's Public Health and Health Planning Council this week, New York hospitals would be required to create cybersecurity programs detailing standards and guidelines ensuring the security of in-house and third-party applications, as well as the development and testing of incident response plans. The proposed rules would also compel multifactor authentication implementation and the appointment of chief information security officers across hospitals. New York has also revealed that it will be allocating $500 million of its budget for the next fiscal year toward supporting technological upgrades in hospitals' systems. "Our interconnected world demands an interconnected defense against cyber-attacks, leveraging every resource available, especially at hospitals. These new proposed regulations set forth a nation-leading blueprint to ensure New York State stands ready and resilient in the face of cyber threats," said New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.